“I’m sure Jesse Smollett is the one. I’ve finally found my equal.” — Karamo Brown confirms relationship





TV personality Karamo Brown has opened up about his relationship with Jesse Smollett, saying he is convinced he has found the right person.





Speaking during an interview with E! News, Karamo confirmed their relationship, describing Jesse as his equal. He said it feels good to have someone he can trust completely and feel safe with.





According to him, they are intentionally protecting the love they have built, adding that finding someone who genuinely guards your heart is something he deeply values.