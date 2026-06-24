In a major rebuke, the Senate has approved a war power resolution preventing Trump from continuing the war with Iran.

BREAKING: Senate hands Trump a major stinging defeat on Iran war powers



The Senate dealt President Trump a major political blow on Tuesday, voting to cut off the U.S. military campaign against Iran despite his insistence that a peace deal is close at hand.





Four Republicans broke ranks to join Democrats, helping pass a resolution that would block further military action unless Congress signs off first. The bipartisan 50-48 vote marks the tenth time the Senate has tried to rein in Trump on this war, and this time it succeeded.





Sens. Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul crossed party lines to support the measure. With the House having already passed the same resolution earlier this month, both chambers of Congress have now formally rebuked the war Trump has waged for more than 100 days.





Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t hold back ahead of the vote, blasting Trump’s so-called peace deal as a giveaway to Tehran. He pointed out that Iran walked away with its terrorist proxies intact, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and its oil revenues, while Americans are still waiting to hear what the country got in return.





Trump is even facing blowback from inside his own party. Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker has raised alarms over a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and concerns that the deal could let Tehran keep enriching uranium to near weapons grade levels.





The vote is largely symbolic, since it doesn’t require Trump’s signature, but the message from Capitol Hill could not be louder. Lawmakers from both parties are done taking Trump’s word for it on Iran, and they’re putting their votes where their doubts are.