INFANTINO DEFENDS COOLING BREAKS AT 2026 WORLD CUP AMID HEAT CONCERNS.l

INFANTINO DEFENDS COOLING BREAKS AT 2026 WORLD CUP AMID HEAT CONCERNS.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the cooling breaks introduced during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting they are necessary for player welfare.





According to Infantino, the main reason remains the intense heat, especially in a tournament stretching over 39 days, where some teams could play up to eight matches.



️ “The main reason is the heat, but we must also understand that in a 39-day competition, with teams potentially playing up to eight matches, having a moment to rest is extremely important.”





He also dismissed claims that FIFA benefits financially from the breaks.



️ “FIFA makes absolutely no profit from these pauses. For us, this is purely a sporting matter.”





Infantino further described the 2026 World Cup as “the most successful event in history.”



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