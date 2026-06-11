Infantino tells fans to “calm down” as World Cup kicks off amid controversy



FIFA President Gianni Infantino has pleaded with football fans across the globe to “calm down and relax” with just hours remaining before the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup.





This comes at a time when FIFA is facing immense backlash over visa issues, entry regulations into the United States, and skyrocketing ticket prices, all of which have disrupted preparations for the prestigious tournament.





Speaking to the media, Infantino fiercely defended FIFA’s handling of the situation, emphasising that the governing body cannot force sovereign governments to alter their laws.





“We don’t live on the moon, we live on Earth. We are not the kings of the world who can dictate to governments or police forces what to do,” he stated.





“I am asking people to calm down. We are working incredibly hard to find solutions. Sometimes we succeed, and sometimes we don’t.”





These comments follow an incident where Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the US, a move that prompted the United Nations (UN) to call for a review of the country’s immigration policies.





Infantino also defended the World Cup ticket prices, arguing that the demand far exceeded expectations.



“We have already sold over six million tickets. The demand was ten times higher than what we anticipated,” he said.





He pointed out that cheaper tickets would likely end up being resold on the black market at inflated prices anyway, adding that the revenue generated is used to develop football in developing nations.





Infantino further boasted that Iran would be able to participate in the tournament despite the political and military hurdles they currently face.





“I told the Iranian team that they will get here even if I have to personally go and fetch them by bus,” he said with a laugh.



He went on to thank US President Donald Trump for his cooperation in ensuring the tournament turns out to be a massive success.





Despite the ongoing criticism, Infantino maintains that FIFA remains fully focused on delivering a World Cup that will go down as one of the biggest and most memorable in football history.