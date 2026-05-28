Dennis Wei Mulenga writes:

INFLATION DOWN 6.6% FOR MAY FROM 6.8% in APRIL



He is yet another one of the many reasons to vote back President Hakainde Hichilema is the clear progress his administration he has made in restoring macroeconomic fundamentals.



Inflation in May 2021 stood at 23.2% essentially suggesting that the rate at which prices of goods and services were rising was very high, thereby eroding purchasing power, and making it difficulty for businesses to plan as well as posing a disincentive to invest in our economy through FDI.





Today however, we see a complete turnaround as May inflation sits at 6.6% which is still commendably within the 6% – 8% targeted range.

All this has been at the backdrop of enhanced fiscal discipline, efficient debt restructuring and management, well-coordinated economic policy, and restoration of investor confidence in our economy with results showing in terms of FDI inflows with 2024 recording $2.36billion against a mere $650million in 2023 (ZDA 2025)





Colleagues, our country needs continuity, economic stability and tested leadership that has demonstrated through deliverables and incredible competences in running the Affairs of the Republic of Zambia.



Vote Hakainde Hichilema for continued development.