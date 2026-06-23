BREAKING: Iowa anchor quits live on air, calls out “sanitized news”



Dustin Nolan stunned viewers across the Quad Cities when he ended his morning broadcast by announcing he was stepping away from the news industry entirely, and he didn’t leave quietly.

The KWQC anchor used his final moments on air to call out the sanitization of local news and to remind his audience why honest reporting matters in the first place.





Nolan said local stations owe their viewers more than safe, watered down coverage designed to avoid discomfort. He told his audience that real journalism has to “take people out of their bubbles and comfort zones and make them think about the world we all live in.” It was a striking moment of honesty from inside an industry increasingly shaped by corporate ownership and ratings driven timidity.





He thanked viewers for trusting him to bring them the truth every morning, and made a point of saying he never tried to be the polished, sanitized version of a newsman that corporate news often demands. He also thanked his wife and co-anchor Jenna, calling her the best partner he could have asked for on screen and in life.





In a media landscape where local news is increasingly squeezed by corporate consolidation and pressure to avoid anything that might make viewers uncomfortable, Nolan’s exit is a reminder that there are still journalists who would rather walk away than keep quiet. He chose honesty over a paycheck, and viewers noticed.