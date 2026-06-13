Iran approached two Persian Gulf states for UAE-style de-escalation pact – Reuters

Iran has approached at least two Persian Gulf Arab countries seeking arrangements similar to one reportedly discussed with the United Arab Emirates, under which Tehran would halt missile and drone attacks in exchange for economic and security understandings, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Reuters said the reported UAE-Iran arrangement would include a halt to Iranian attacks on the UAE and a rebuilding of bilateral ties, including intelligence sharing and economic cooperation.

The report said Iranian Revolutionary Guards officials visited Abu Dhabi last week to meet Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser and deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, and that UAE officials later traveled to Tehran to discuss details of the mechanism.

Reuters said the reported arrangement marked a tactical shift after weeks in which the UAE had been heavily targeted by Iran during the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic. Iran’s last known direct attack on the UAE was a May 4 strike on Fujairah port.