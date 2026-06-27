Iran condemns U.S. strikes, vows wider retaliation if attacks continue



Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official statement through state media condemning recent U.S. airstrikes on targets along Iran’s southern coast, including areas near the port city of Sirik.





Tehran described the attacks as a violation of the United Nations Charter and accused Washington of effectively tearing up the ceasefire memorandum that had been agreed upon by both sides.





In response, the naval branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC Navy) announced that it had already launched drones and missiles against what it described as “U.S. military positions and strategic targets across the region.”





Iranian officials warned that if the United States continues what Tehran calls acts of aggression, future retaliatory operations will be “far more severe and significantly broader in scope.”





The latest exchange of threats has further escalated tensions across the Middle East, raising concerns that the confrontation between Washington and Tehran could expand into a wider regional conflict involving multiple fronts.