IRAN CONFIRMS IT. RUSSIA AND CHINA ARE IN. MILITARY COOPERATION OFFICIAL. THIS IS GOING GLOBAL.
The alliance is no longer speculation. It’s confirmed.
Iran has officially announced ongoing military cooperation with Russia and China—calling both nations “strategic partners” in a declaration that signals this conflict is becoming something much bigger.
This is how global conflicts begin.
What Iran confirmed:
Active military cooperation with Russia
Active military cooperation with China
Both labeled “strategic partners”
Coordination is ongoing, not future
What this means:
Russian equipment flowing to Iran
Chinese systems already deployed
Intelligence sharing operational
Three nations coordinating against US
The alliance in action:
Russia: protecting Mojtaba, sharing US positions
China: envoy in region, supplying technology
North Korea: testing rockets, offering support
Iran: fighting with full backing
The US position:
370+ service members gone
Troops evacuating Gulf bases
$8 gas, $100 oil
Trump accused of AI propaganda
Inner circle demanding exit
What “strategic partners” really means:
Not just friends—military allies
Shared enemies: United States and Israel
Coordinated response to any escalation
Attack one, face all three
This is no longer US vs Iran.
This is US vs the Eastern bloc.
Russia. China. Iran. Cooperating militarily. Officially.
The word no one wants to say: global conflict.
But that’s what this is becoming.