IRAN CONFIRMS IT. RUSSIA AND CHINA ARE IN. MILITARY COOPERATION OFFICIAL. THIS IS GOING GLOBAL.





The alliance is no longer speculation. It’s confirmed.

Iran has officially announced ongoing military cooperation with Russia and China—calling both nations “strategic partners” in a declaration that signals this conflict is becoming something much bigger.



This is how global conflicts begin.

What Iran confirmed:



Active military cooperation with Russia

Active military cooperation with China

Both labeled “strategic partners”

Coordination is ongoing, not future





What this means:



Russian equipment flowing to Iran

Chinese systems already deployed

Intelligence sharing operational

Three nations coordinating against US





The alliance in action:



Russia: protecting Mojtaba, sharing US positions

China: envoy in region, supplying technology

North Korea: testing rockets, offering support

Iran: fighting with full backing





The US position:



370+ service members gone

Troops evacuating Gulf bases

$8 gas, $100 oil

Trump accused of AI propaganda

Inner circle demanding exit





What “strategic partners” really means:



Not just friends—military allies

Shared enemies: United States and Israel

Coordinated response to any escalation

Attack one, face all three





This is no longer US vs Iran.

This is US vs the Eastern bloc.

Russia. China. Iran. Cooperating militarily. Officially.

The word no one wants to say: global conflict.

But that’s what this is becoming.