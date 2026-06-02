Iran Deploys Fast Attack Craft To Patrol Strait Of Hormuz



Iran has released new images showing fast attack craft conducting intensified patrols and security operations in the Strait of Hormuz.





Iranian officials emphasized that all forces must remain on high alert and fully prepared to respond should the security situation deteriorate or any abnormal developments occur in the region.





The move comes amid rising tensions across the Middle East and growing concerns over the security of one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.



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