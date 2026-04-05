Iran Deploys Suspected Russian S-500 Air Defense System as US Jets Take Hits in Epic Fury

Iran rolled out a new advanced air defense system on April 3, 2026, just days into intensified fighting under Operation Epic Fury. Tehran’s military command boasted it used the system Friday and vowed full control of Iranian skies.

Preliminary reports point to Russia’s cutting-edge S-500 Prometheus, a high-altitude missile killer designed to take down advanced aircraft, ballistic missiles, and even hypersonic threats. If confirmed, this marks a dangerous escalation, with Moscow directly arming the regime America and Israel are hammering from the air.

US Air Force losses spiked in the past 24 hours amid the campaign to dismantle Iran’s terror infrastructure. The operation, launched in late February, has already delivered thousands of strikes on Iranian air defenses, missile sites, command centers, and weapons factories. American and Israeli forces have flown over 13,000 combat sorties while pounding the regime’s capabilities.

Yet Iran keeps firing back with missiles and drones, scoring some painful blows on US assets despite the overwhelming firepower. This latest system could complicate efforts to secure total air dominance and protect coalition pilots and bases

The report remains unverified by independent sources and relies on Iranian claims plus open-source speculation. Russia has long supplied Iran with weapons, but the S-500 is among its most prized and limited platforms. If Moscow slipped one through, it signals Putin’s willingness to bleed American forces while the US focuses on neutralizing the Iranian threat.