Iran Fires Missiles at Israel as Crowds Gather in Tehran



Images released by Iranian state media show missiles being launched toward Israel, while images from northern Israel captured air raid sirens, interceptions, and impacts following the attack.





The strike marks the first direct Iranian missile attack against Israel since the ceasefire reached in early April. Iranian state television also broadcast images of crowds gathering in Tehran, with people waving Iranian flags as missiles crossed the night sky toward Israeli territory.





According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the attack was carried out in response to Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut, which Tehran claims violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and crossed previously declared red lines.





Iranian officials warned that the latest missile barrage was only an initial response and threatened broader military action if Israeli operations inside Lebanon continue.





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that air defense systems were activated across northern Israel, including areas around Haifa, and that most incoming missiles were intercepted. No immediate fatalities were reported.





The latest exchange has renewed fears that the Lebanon front could once again trigger a wider direct confrontation between Iran and Israel, placing the region on edge.