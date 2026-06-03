IRAN FIRES MISSILES AT U.S. BASES — WARNS THE “NEXT RESPONSE WILL BE COMPLETELY DIFFERENT”



Tensions in the Middle East have surged again after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it launched a wave of “precise and intensive” missile strikes against U.S. military facilities in Kuwait.





According to Iranian officials, the attack was retaliation for recent U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites, including facilities on Qeshm Island. The IRGC says its targets were successfully destroyed.





🇺🇸 The United States tells a different story.



U.S. military officials say two Iranian ballistic missiles were intercepted and that no American personnel were injured. Kuwait also reported that its air defense systems successfully repelled the attack.





⚠️ Iran dismissed those claims as “ridiculous” and issued a chilling warning: if another strike occurs, the next response will be “completely different.”





The confrontation follows a dramatic weekend in which U.S. forces acknowledged striking radar installations and drone-control centers in southern Iran, calling the operation an act of self-defense after Tehran allegedly shot down an American surveillance drone over international waters.





🕊️ The timing could not be worse.



Diplomatic efforts to end the three-month conflict are hanging by a thread. While Donald Trump says Iran is interested in reaching a deal, Tehran has suspended talks and is demanding new conditions.





Every missile crossing the Gulf makes the path to peace more uncertain.



🔥 Is the region moving toward a larger conflict, or can diplomacy still prevent a wider war?