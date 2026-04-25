Iran FM heads to Moscow to tighten wartime alliance and coordinate strategy



Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has traveled to Moscow to reinforce strategic ties with Russia amid escalating tensions.





The visit aims to coordinate security policy and diplomatic positioning, particularly at the United Nations, in response to Western pressure and sanctions.





Talks are expected to include military cooperation and potential support, especially if ongoing tensions escalate into wider conflict.





Araghchi is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to align foreign policy strategy and deepen coordination.





Discussions may also touch on the JCPOA framework, where Russia remains a key stakeholder.





The move signals a tightening Iran–Russia axis as geopolitical pressure intensifies.