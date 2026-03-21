“Iran has threatened to cut the undersea internet cables that connect the Gulf states to the world.”





The ongoing tension between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Middle East has now taken a new turn, after Iran issued a strong warning about the possibility of targeting the world’s critical communications infrastructure. Undersea internet cables are the backbone of international communications, carrying a large part of the data used to connect different continents every second.





Through sensitive routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, about 17 percent of all internet traffic in the world passes, involving Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others. In addition to regular internet use, these routes are also important for large artificial intelligence (AI) technology centers and data centers, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which have invested heavily in the technology sector.





If such a move is taken, the consequences could be very serious, not only for the Middle Eastern countries, but also for the entire world.

The disruption of these cables could cause long-term disruptions to the internet, affecting businesses, communications, financial services and even modern data-dependent technology systems on a large scale.





🌐 COUNTRIES THAT COULD BE AFFECTED



🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇰🇼 Kuwait

🇧🇭 Bahrain

🇴🇲 Oman

🌍 Also: Europe • Asia • Africa