Iran Holds Grand State Funeral for Former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei





Iran officially began state funeral ceremonies today for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with massive crowds gathering outside the venue from 06:00 local time to pay their respects on the first day of mourning.





Authorities have scheduled the funeral ceremonies to continue through July 9, after which his body is expected to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad.





Senior Iranian officials attended the farewell ceremony, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, underscoring the significance of the event for the Iranian state.