Iran is framing the rescue mission as a ‘failure’

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has described the mission as a failure.

“The enemy’s desperate efforts to rescue its downed fighter pilot failed thanks to Almighty God’s blessings and divine assistance, as well as the timely actions and joint operations” of Iranian forces,” he said.

It has been reported in the US a fire fight broke out between US and Iranian troops during the operation.

Meanwhile, the IRGC claims Trump had “claimed a special operation to rescue the pilot of a crashed plane in Iran in a post to cover up his heavy defeat”.

Throughout its coverage, Iranian state TV today followed the same narrative and also repeatedly likened the incident to Operation Eagle Claw, the failed 1980 US hostage rescue mission in Tabas, central Iran.