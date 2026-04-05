Iran is framing the rescue mission as a ‘failure’

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has described the mission as a failure.
“The enemy’s desperate efforts to rescue its downed fighter pilot failed thanks to Almighty God’s blessings and divine assistance, as well as the timely actions and joint operations” of Iranian forces,” he said.
It has been reported in the US a fire fight broke out between US and Iranian troops during the operation.
Meanwhile, the IRGC claims Trump had “claimed a special operation to rescue the pilot of a crashed plane in Iran in a post to cover up his heavy defeat”.
Throughout its coverage, Iranian state TV today followed the same narrative and also repeatedly likened the incident to Operation Eagle Claw, the failed 1980 US hostage rescue mission in Tabas, central Iran.
I love to listen to Bob Dylan’s song “God On Our Side”.
Each side is invoking the name of God. But God has nothing to do with the madness on either side. It is the depravity of man on full display.
Things get especially vicious when the name of God is used as a cover for atrocities.
@JMC
One thing I know is that what happened in some Desert in the 6th Century was a curse to the world..
The world is a mess because of those hallucinations in some Desert.
Strange Religion…The world could have been a better place if this religion wasn’t born.