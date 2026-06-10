IRAN LAUNCHES DIRECT MISSILE STRIKE ON U.S. BASE IN JORDAN





Iran’s IRGC has fired missiles at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, Jordan, home to American troops and aircraft. State media Fars News confirmed the attack, marking a dangerous escalation that now drags another Arab nation into Tehran’s widening war.





This strike pushes the conflict far beyond the Gulf, putting U.S. forces directly in the crosshairs and raising the stakes for Jordan. Reports and videos circulating online claim hits on key facilities, including possible F-35 assets, as the 2026 Iran crisis spirals



HT MARIO N