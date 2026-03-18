Breaking News : Iran Launches Massive Missile Barrage with Cluster Munitions on Tel Aviv in Retaliation for Ass∆ssination of Top Security Chief Ali Larijani





In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (I₹GC) has carried out a significant ballistic missile attack on central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area, using missiles equipped with cluster warheads.

The strike, described by Iranian sources as part of the ongoing “Operation True Promise 4,” was explicitly in revenge for Israel’s targeted unaliving of Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a key national security figure often regarded as the country’s de facto leader following earlier losses.





Iranian state media and the I₹GC confirmed the operation, with reports highlighting the use of cluster munitions that dispersed submunitions mid-air, causing widespread shrapnel damage and multiple impact sites across central Israel. Israeli authorities reported at least two fatalities a couple in their 70s in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv from shrapnel, along with injuries and damage to infrastructure. Footage from the scene showed streaks of light and fiery fragments scattering over the area, consistent with cluster munition deployment.





This attack marks a direct response to the Israeli airstrike that killed Larijani, along with his son, an aide, and security personnel near Tehran. Israel has claimed responsibility for eliminating Larijani and another senior figure, Brig. Gen. Gholamreza Soleimani of the B∆sij forces, in overnight operations.



The exchange underscores the intensifying tit-for-tat strikes in the region, now in its third week, with cluster munitions presenting new challenges to Israel’s air defense systems.



Sources: The New York Times,