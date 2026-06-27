Iran launches missile strike on UAE oil storage facility



The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense has announced that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a missile attack earlier today targeting the Fujairah crude oil storage complex on the UAE’s eastern coast, outside the Strait of Hormuz.





According to Emirati authorities, the strike caused major fires at at least three oil storage tanks, with emergency crews deployed to contain the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.





Iranian state media described the attack as retaliation against Gulf states accused of allowing U.S. military aircraft to use regional facilities during recent operations against Iranian targets.





The incident marks a significant escalation in regional tensions and raises concerns that the conflict could expand beyond the immediate U.S.-Iran confrontation, potentially threatening energy infrastructure across the Gulf.





Fujairah is one of the Middle East’s most important energy export hubs, and any prolonged disruption could have implications for global oil markets and maritime security.