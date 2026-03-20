Iran launches missile strikes on Israel’s largest oil refinery in Haifa



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for launching missile strikes targeting strategic مواقع in Haifa, Israel, on March 19, 2026. The operation was described as retaliation for Israeli airstrikes a day earlier on Iran’s South Pars gas field and processing facilities in Asaluyeh.





According to Iranian statements, the main target was the Bazan Group oil refinery in Haifa Bay — the largest refinery in Israel. Additional reports also indicated possible strikes near Ashdod. Iranian media claimed the use of multiple precision-guided ballistic missiles, including variants such as Kheibar Shekan, Qiam, and Zolfaghar. These claims have not been independently verified.





Initial reports suggest explosions and heavy fires at the refinery site, with damage potentially affecting nearby power infrastructure and causing localized outages in parts of Haifa’s industrial zone. Israeli authorities have not yet released full details regarding the extent of the damage.





The escalation follows reports that Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field reduced the country’s gas processing capacity by up to 20%, impacting domestic energy production.





Separately, Iranian sources also claimed strikes targeting energy infrastructure in other countries, including Ras Laffan in Qatar and SAMREF facilities in Saudi Arabia, alleging their involvement in supporting U.S. and Israeli operations. These claims remain unconfirmed.





Global energy markets reacted sharply, with Brent crude reportedly surging past $115 per barrel, while European gas prices spiked significantly amid fears of broader regional disruption.