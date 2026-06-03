Iran Launches Missile Strikes On U.S. Bases Across The Gulf



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced missile attacks targeting U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, marking one of the most serious escalations in the region in recent months.





Authorities in Bahrain activated nationwide air raid sirens and ordered residents to seek shelter, while Kuwait confirmed that air defense systems were engaged against incoming threats.





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged the attacks and stated that all missiles aimed at Bahrain were intercepted, while other projectiles failed to reach their intended targets. No U.S. casualties have been reported so far.





Iran says the strikes were carried out in retaliation for recent U.S. attacks on military and communications facilities inside Iranian territory and warned that any further action against Iran would trigger a broader response.





The latest confrontation has raised fears that the conflict could expand across the Persian Gulf despite ongoing diplomatic efforts