Iran Launches Multi-Country Retaliatory Strike on U.S. Bases



Iran’s IRGC has reportedly launched missiles and drones targeting U.S. military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan in retaliation for recent American strikes on Iranian targets.





Among the reported targets were the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.





Regional air defense systems were activated across all three countries, with multiple interceptions reported. Initial reports indicate no major damage to key U.S. military facilities and no confirmed American casualties.





The attacks mark one of the most significant direct Iranian operations against U.S. positions in the region in recent years.