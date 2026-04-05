Iran Launches Tactical Missile Strike on Bahrain’s BAPCO Refinery



Iran has reportedly fired a short-range tactical missile targeting the Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) oil refinery in Bahrain.





Initial reports indicate that the strike hit a critical energy facility, raising concerns over potential disruption to regional oil supply. The extent of damage and any casualties remain unclear at this stage.





There has been no immediate official confirmation from Bahraini authorities. If verified, the incident would mark a significant escalation, expanding the conflict into Gulf energy infrastructure and heightening risks to global markets.