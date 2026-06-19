Iran lawmaker says Khamenei approved memorandum despite reservations

A member of parliament’s National Security Committee said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had authorized the memorandum despite his own reservations, adding that Iranians were now waiting to see whether the conditions attached to it would be met.

Ali Khezrian warned that any agreement resembling the 2015 nuclear deal, if it imposed one-sided restrictions or weakened Iran’s deterrent capacity, would pose a threat to national security.

“Given that Mojtaba Khamenei issued permission for the memorandum against his own view, the entire nation stands beside the leadership and awaits the fulfillment of the stated conditions,” Khezrian said.

“If this agreement, like the JCPOA, leads to one-sided restrictions and a reduction in deterrent power, it will be a threat to national security, and that absolute loss must not be repeated,” he said.