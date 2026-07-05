Iran Mobilizes Nationwide Resources for State Funeral of Former Supreme Leader



Iran has launched a massive nationwide logistical operation to support the state funeral ceremonies, with authorities preparing for an exceptionally large influx of mourners in Tehran.





Officials have reportedly arranged the distribution of 50 million loaves of bread, ordered supermarkets to remain open 24 hours a day, and converted 700 schools and 5,000 mosques across Tehran into temporary accommodation for visitors arriving from other provinces. Free buses and trains have also been deployed to transport mourners into the capital.





To facilitate public participation, the Iranian government declared a two-day nationwide shutdown on July 5–6, suspending operations at many businesses, shops, gyms, and major markets, including the Grand Bazaar, during the funeral period.





With temperatures in Tehran reaching around 36°C (97°F) and millions of people expected to attend, volunteers have established mokebs—temporary service stations—along major routes to distribute free meals, watermelon, and millions of bottles of drinking water. Many mourners have also arrived days in advance, staying in tents, vehicles, schools, and mosques while waiting to participate in the funeral ceremonies.