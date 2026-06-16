Iran MP vows revenge against US over killing of Supreme Leader

A member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said on Tuesday that Tehran would take revenge against the US over “assassination of our highest political and religious leader.”

“We will not forget this loss and we will take revenge,” Abbas Golrou said, referring to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes in February.

He described the United States as a “rogue state” that killed Iran’s senior military and political officials.