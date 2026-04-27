Iran Mural Signals Mojtaba Khamenei Is Dead Too



A massive new mural unveiled in Mashhad, Iran, has sparked fresh rumors that the regime’s handpicked successor is gone.

The giant display honors the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed in February’s US-Israeli strikes, with his portrait dominating the wall. Below it sits a grid packed with photos of other dead officials and so-called martyrs.





What stands out is the clear inclusion of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son quietly installed as the new Supreme Leader just weeks after his father’s death.

Iranian state media and officials have stayed silent on his fate since the strikes that reportedly left him injured. But placing him among the honored dead speaks louder than any press release from Tehran.