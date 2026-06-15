Iran planned to attack Israel, halt US MoU over Beirut strike – NYT

Iran was preparing to attack Israel and suspend the signing of an agreement with the United States after an Israeli strike near Beirut threatened to derail last-minute diplomacy, The New York Times reported, citing officials.

Iran’s lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Qatari mediators that Tehran planned to attack Israel and suspend the signing of the agreement, the report said.

President Donald Trump then intervened, urging Iran to hold back and promising that once the deal was signed, Israel would halt attacks on Lebanon, the report added.

The report said Qatar had mediated messages between Tehran and Washington during the final hours of negotiations after the strike, which Iran had treated as a red line because it targeted Lebanon.

Ghalibaf and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Geneva to sign the agreement with US Vice President JD Vance, the report added.