Iran Quickly Regains 90% of Its Missile Sites After U.S.-Israel Strikes



U.S. military intelligence reports that Iran has already regained access to roughly 90 percent of its missile storage and launch facilities, with many now partially or fully operational again.





Just weeks after American and Israeli forces hammered underground bunkers, tunnels, and launch sites starting February 28, Iranian crews cleared rubble and reopened hardened positions at alarming speed. What was supposed to deliver a serious setback to Tehran’s ballistic missile threat has instead shown the limits of striking deeply buried targets.





Iran’s missile force, long a direct threat to Israel and U.S. allies, survived the initial barrage better than expected. Launch rates dropped sharply at first, but the regime’s engineers moved fast to dig out equipment and restore capability.





This rapid recovery is a clear warning: half-measures against determined adversaries like Iran only invite more trouble. Sustained, decisive pressure is required to protect America and our allies from rogue regimes racing toward nuclear weapons and regional control. Anything less emboldens them.





Sources:

U.S. military intelligence assessment via Disclose.tv

Satellite imagery and operational reporting following February 2026 U.S.-Israel campaign