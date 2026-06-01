Iran Reactivates Underground Missile And Drone Bases



Iran has released new images showing the reactivation of several underground missile and drone facilities across the country.





The latest images reveal large numbers of drones positioned inside multiple hardened underground bases, highlighting Tehran’s continued efforts to strengthen its strategic military capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.





The release comes as concerns grow over the security situation in the Middle East, with analysts closely monitoring Iran’s missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.