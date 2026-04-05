Iran Releases Images of Destroyed U.S. C-130 Aircraft in Southern Isfahan





Iranian media have released images showing the wreckage of two C-130 Hercules scattered across a wide area in southern Isfahan.





An IRGC spokesperson claims the aircraft were shot down by Iranian forces.



However, U.S. reports state the aircraft were deliberately destroyed by American personnel after mechanical failure left them immobilized in muddy terrain during a rescue mission for a downed F-15E Strike Eagle, in order to prevent sensitive technology from being captured.





Additionally, debris believed to be from a MH-6 Little Bird has reportedly been found near the crash site.



There has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities.