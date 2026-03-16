BREAKING



Iran replaces US GPS with China’s BeiDou system to boost m!ssile accuracy.



Iran has begun replacing reliance on the U.S.-operated Global Positioning System (GPS) with China’s BeiDou in parts of its technological infrastructure, a move that could potentially improve the accuracy of its m!ssile systems.





Recently , Iran has explored alternatives to GPS by integrating BeiDou’s satellite navigation capabilities. Developed by China, BeiDou functions as a global positioning network similar to Europe’s Galileo and Russia’s GLONASS.





Like other global navigation satellite systems, BeiDou provides positioning, navigation, and timing services around the world.

It supports a wide range of civilian uses—including smartphones, shipping, and transportation—while also serving government and defense-related applications.