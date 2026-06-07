Iran Reveals Underground Missile Stockpiles After Reopening Tunnel Access



Iran has released new images showing large numbers of missiles stored inside an underground missile facility at an undisclosed location, following reports that access routes to several tunnel entrances have been successfully reopened.





The images appear to show rows of missiles still in storage and yet to be deployed, highlighting the scale of Iran’s underground missile infrastructure amid ongoing regional tensions.





Iranian officials did not disclose the location of the facility, but the release comes after reports that engineering teams had restored access to previously blocked tunnel entrances, allowing movement and logistical operations to resume.





The underground complexes, often referred to as Iran’s “Missile Cities,” are designed to protect strategic weapons deep beneath mountains and reinforced terrain, making them difficult to target through conventional air strikes.





The latest images are being viewed as a signal that parts of Iran’s underground missile network remain operational and continue to support the country’s long-range deterrence capabilities despite ongoing military pressure.