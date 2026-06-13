Iran says blocked funds part of deal, Hormuz services must be paid for

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Saturday Tehran should receive payment for services it provides in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the release of Iran’s blocked funds would be an “integral” part of any agreement.

Esmail Baghaei said the sides had agreed that the nuclear issue and related matters would not be addressed at this stage, with the focus instead placed on ending the war and issues related to Lebanon.

He also said the presence of foreign military bases and forces in the region must come to an end.

The spokesman described Iran’s measures to “manage safe traffic” through the Strait of Hormuz as both a step to protect its national security and an effort serving the broader interests of the international community.