Iran says MoU meeting postponed, US talks to begin ‘if conditions are met’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said a planned Friday meeting in Switzerland on the Iran-US memorandum of understanding “has been postponed to another time”, saying the digital signing of the text on Thursday had removed the urgency of the gathering.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said consultations are continuing through mediators and that the timing for the start of negotiations will be announced “if the conditions are met.”

According to Baghaei, under the text of the memorandum, the start of talks for a final agreement is conditional on the beginning and continued implementation of clauses 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the MoU, apparently referring to the recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah which Tehran has decribed as a violation of the MoU.

Baghaei also dismissed some media reports about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as “baseless.”