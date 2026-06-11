Iran threatens to target Elon Musk-linked assets in Middle East

Iran is considering adding assets linked to companies managed by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, in the Middle East, including in Arab states and Israel, to its new “target bank,” IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported.

Fars said the move was being considered after what it described as proof that the US and Israeli militaries had used infrastructure managed by Musk, including Starlink.

The outlet said Starlink ground stations in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, along with infrastructure linked to SpaceX shareholders including Alpha Dhabi and Mubadala, were among Iran’s new targets.