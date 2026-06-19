Iran to get access to $6bn in frozen funds under interim deal – FT

Iran is set to receive access to $6 billion in oil revenues frozen in Qatar under the interim agreement with the United States, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The newspaper said the funds would be released in phases during the 60-day negotiation period and could only be used to purchase humanitarian and other non-sanctioned goods from the United States.

According to the report, the arrangement is intended to provide Tehran with limited economic relief while keeping strict restrictions on how the money can be spent.

The funds are the same $6 billion transferred from South Korea to Qatar in 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange agreement between Washington and Tehran before access was effectively suspended following the October 7 attacks.