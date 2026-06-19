Iran to invite UN watchdog to inspect nuclear sites, Witkoff tells Congress

Iran will invite the UN nuclear watchdog to inspect its nuclear sites and help identify the locations of Tehran’s enriched material, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told US lawmakers Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Witkoff made the remarks in a closed-door briefing with congressional leaders and members of national security-related committees, AP reported, citing two people familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He told lawmakers that the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran did not include any “side deals,” but said a “side letter” had been drafted between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

According to the people familiar with the briefing, Witkoff said the letter extended an invitation to IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi and would allow him to bring “US nuclear inspectors” to Tehran.

The inspectors would begin work on locating and uncovering Iran’s enriched material, the people said.