Iran Unleashes Massive Missile Barrage on Israel – Iron Dome Overwhelmed in Nighttime Assault





A dramatic video circulating on X shows streaks of Iranian missiles lighting up the night sky over an Israeli city, with multiple explosions and fires erupting on the ground. Posted by Express News (@ExNewsHD), the clip claims Iran is bombing without restraint and that Israel’s famed Iron Dome defense system is failing to respond.





The footage, timestamped amid the escalating 2026 Iran-Israel war, captures real-time rocket trails and impacts, fueling reports of a heavy overnight barrage targeting central areas like Tel Aviv.

Cluster munitions appear to be in play – these warheads release dozens of bomblets mid-flight, making full interception extremely difficult even for multi-layered systems like Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow.





This comes after weeks of tit-for-tat strikes following the February assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader and repeated Iranian salvos since mid-March. While many projectiles get intercepted, saturation attacks and advanced ballistic types (including hypersonic and “dancing” variants like Sejjil) have pierced defenses in recent days, causing civilian impacts, injuries, and growing alarm.





The post has racked up thousands of views and shares, with users debating authenticity, AI fakes, and the grim reality on the ground. As sirens blare and shelters fill across Israel, the conflict shows no sign of slowing – expect oil prices and global tensions to spike further.