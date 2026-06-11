Iran-US talks await Khamenei approval after gaps resolved – Axios

Key gaps in negotiations between Iran and the United States were resolved during talks between Iranian officials and Qatari mediators in Tehran on Wednesday, Axios reported, citing three sources briefed on the talks.

The sources said the gaps involved the mechanism for releasing Iran’s frozen assets, arrangements for reopening the Strait of Hormuz during a 60-day ceasefire period, and how negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program would be conducted during that period.

Iranian officials told several countries on Thursday that the Tehran talks had produced an agreement in principle, but Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei still needed to give final approval, the sources said, according to the report.