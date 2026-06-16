Iran vice president suggests vessels should pay for passing through Hormuz

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref suggested on Tuesday that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz should pay for doing so, saying many passages had been free because of Iran’s “hospitality.”

“Many passages through the Strait of Hormuz have been free of charge thanks to the hospitality of the Iranian people. But when a guest’s stay becomes prolonged, the guest should pay for their own expenses,” Aref said.

Aref also said differences of opinion over negotiations with Washington should not turn into internal disputes.

“Those who are unable to resolve even a dispute between two brothers, how can they provide solutions for resolving the historical and strategic differences between the Islamic Republic and the West?” he said.