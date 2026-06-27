Iran vows retaliation, claims air defenses intercepted U.S. strikes



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that the country’s air defense systems successfully repelled and intercepted parts of the recent U.S. airstrikes targeting military facilities near the Strait of Hormuz.





In statements carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC asserted that Iranian forces had effectively confronted the incoming attacks and warned that Tehran would respond to the United States in a “swift and decisive” manner.





Iranian officials also signaled that retaliatory measures are already underway, with reports emerging that Iranian forces have begun targeting certain U.S. military installations across the Middle East. However, the extent of any damage and the exact locations involved have not yet been independently confirmed.





The latest developments have further heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising fears that the confrontation could expand into a wider regional conflict involving multiple fronts across the Middle East.