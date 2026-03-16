🚨IRAN WAR – SHIPS TRADING IN CHINESE YUAN WILL BE ALLOWED THROUGH THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, SHIPS TRADING IN US DOLLARS WILL BE ATTACKED-Iran just fired the most dangerous shot of this entire war.



It wasn’t a missile.



It was this sentence.



Let that sink in for a moment.



Not a military threat. A financial one.





And in 52 years of American global dominance — nothing has come closer to hitting America where it actually hurts.



Here’s what most people don’t understand about American power.



America’s military is extraordinary. Aircraft carriers. Stealth bombers. The ability to project force anywhere on earth within hours.



But the real source of America’s power isn’t the aircraft carrier.





It’s the Petrodollar.



After World War II, America engineered one of the most brilliant financial systems in history.



In 1974, a deal was struck with Saudi Arabia — all oil sold globally would be priced in US dollars.



Every country on earth that needed oil would first need to acquire dollars. That created permanent, structural global demand for the American currency.





It’s called the petrodollar system.



And it has been the invisible foundation of American economic dominance for over 50 years.



Iran just put a knife in it.



20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz every single day.



That’s 20 million barrels. Every. Single. Day.





Iran has now effectively said: if you want to pass through — trade in yuan, not dollars.



And it is the single most consequential development of this 15-day war.



It’s a direct thread to the petrodollar system.





I won’t be surprised if China’s fingerprints are all over this.



Iran has sent at least 11.7 million barrels of oil to China through the Strait since the war began on February 28th.



Every barrel. Untouched. Unmolested.



Not a single Chinese ship has been fired upon.



Beijing publicly says it had nothing to do with Iran’s yuan proposal.





A professor of economics at Beijing’s University of International Business called the arrangement “very hard to enforce technically.”



China is playing the oldest game in geopolitics.



Distance yourself publicly. Benefit privately.





China has spent years trying to get the world to buy oil in yuan. Saudi Arabia has resisted. The Gulf states have resisted. The entire global system has resisted.



Iran just handed China what decades of quiet diplomacy couldn’t deliver.





A chokepoint. With conditions.



Here’s what this means for the world going forward.



Every country that depends on Gulf oil — India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, the entire developing world — now faces a choice.



Do you buy oil in dollars as you’ve always done and risk your ships being attacked?





Or do you quietly approach China, arrange to trade in yuan and get safe passage through Hormuz?



I think there’ll be a solution to this, don’t think all trade will be in Yuan as the days go by and we start getting more info.





And here’s what it means for your money.



My poor dad never understood why the dollar mattered.



My rich dad explained it simply:



“America can print dollars and the world accepts them because the world needs dollars to buy oil. The day that stops — America loses its most powerful economic weapon.”





That day hasn’t arrived yet.



But Iran just moved it closer than anyone thought possible 15 days ago.





Oil is at $104. The Strait is closed. And the world’s most critical shipping lane is now operating on a new rule — one written not in Washington but in Tehran.



Watch the yuan.



Let’s see how this plays out.



(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)