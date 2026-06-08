Iran Warns U.S. Will Bear Consequences of Any Regional Escalation



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has warned that the United States will be responsible for “whatever happens in the region” following the latest escalation between Iran and Israel.





Baghaei accused Washington of backing Israeli actions and said any further deterioration of regional security would carry consequences for the United States as well as Israel.





The remarks come as Iran and Israel continue exchanging strikes, raising fears of a broader conflict across the Middle East.