Iranian drones strike Bahrain, targeting U.S. naval facilities



Bahrain has strongly condemned a drone attack on its territory after Iranian one-way attack drones reportedly crossed the Persian Gulf and targeted sites linked to the United States military presence in the kingdom.





According to Bahraini officials, the attack represented a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and a dangerous escalation of regional tensions.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acknowledged responsibility for the operation, stating that the primary target was the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.





Tehran said the strike was carried out in retaliation for earlier U.S. airstrikes against Iranian military facilities near Sirik Island, where American warplanes reportedly targeted weapons storage sites and other military infrastructure.





The incident marks another major escalation in the rapidly expanding confrontation between Iran and the United States, increasing concerns that the crisis could spread across the Gulf region and threaten regional security, energy infrastructure, and international shipping routes.