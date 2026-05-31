Iranian Mine Surfaces in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran Defies U.S. Strikes



Oman’s waters just got a dangerous new visitor: what now appears to be an Iranian naval mine drifting in the Strait of Hormuz.





Oman’s Ministry of Defense issued an urgent alert to mariners after spotting the suspicious object in its territorial waters. They warned ships to steer clear and report anything suspicious immediately.





This comes right after the U.S. hammered Iranian boats caught laying mines in the same critical chokepoint and warned it would destroy any more threats on sight. Iran keeps pushing its reckless games, endangering global oil flows and testing American resolve.





The world’s most vital energy artery can’t afford Iran’s provocations. Strong leadership is needed to shut this down before it spirals further.



ht Tabaz on TG