Iranian Missiles Slam Israeli Targets – Haifa Refinery Burns, Mossad HQ Hit in Massive Overnight Strike





Tehran unleashed a heavy barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli military and energy infrastructure late March 18 into early March 19, 2026.





Confirmed impacts include:



– Direct strike on the Haifa oil refinery complex, triggering massive secondary fires visible for miles

– Reported hits near Mossad headquarters in the Tel Aviv area

– Additional strikes on military bases and airfields across central and northern Israel





CCTV-sourced footage circulating on X shows multiple bright explosions lighting up the night sky, followed by raging infernos and thick black smoke rising over industrial zones. Emergency crews can be seen responding under red emergency lighting.





Israeli authorities have so far confirmed four deaths from the strikes. Early unverified claims circulating on Arabic-language accounts put the toll dramatically higher – over 1,100 killed and 1,500–2,000 injured – but those numbers remain unsupported by official sources or major international outlets at this hour.





The attack marks the most significant direct Iranian strike on Israeli soil since the escalation began, coming amid rapidly deteriorating regional security. Both sides are bracing for further retaliation in what is now being described as open warfare between the two countries.