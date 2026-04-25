Iranian Mouthpiece Warns of Imminent US-Israel Strike on Energy Sites



An anonymous source close to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf claims US and Israeli forces are at peak concentration around Iran and ready for a surprise attack on energy facilities using bombers and carriers.





Tehran vows an immediate, disproportionate retaliation hitting Israel and Gulf oil sites. The warning comes from an oil-and-markets-focused account and matches the regime’s usual pattern of threats during fragile ceasefires and Hormuz tensions.





These alarms have circulated for months as American and Israeli pressure mounts. The Islamic Republic’s economy is strained, its proxies weakened, and its rhetoric often hides vulnerability.



Sources:

X post by @HormuzLetter (April 2026)

Reporting on Iran-Israel-US tensions and Ghalibaf statements.