Iran’s Arab neighbors turn to ‘dark’ transfers to keep oil moving

The firm said it observed a surge in “dark” ship-to-ship oil transfers across the Middle East over the weekend.

“This weekend saw a lot of dark ship-to-ship transfers of oil in the Middle East. It’s not Iranian oil. Instead, this is oil coming from Iran’s Arab neighbors,” TankerTrackers said on X.

The company suggested the covert transfers were helping ease pressure on global oil markets despite continuing tensions in the region.

“Yet another reason why oil isn’t $200/barrel right now,” it added.

Dark ship-to-ship transfers and tankers operating with tracking systems switched off have long been associated with Iranian oil exports and sanctions evasion.

Shipping across the Persian Gulf has been heavily disrupted since early March, when Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes on the country and subsequent attacks on its regional allies.

The disruption deepened after Washington launched a naval blockade of Iranian ports in mid-April, prompting traders and regional producers to seek alternative ways to move crude to global markets.